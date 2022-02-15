HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Holdings Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.45% of HeadHunter Group worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth about $372,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 565,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 285.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

