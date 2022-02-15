Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 163,908 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

