HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 77,171 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $23.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The company has a market cap of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of 104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

