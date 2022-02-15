Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 3.6%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 109,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,499,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.
The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.
