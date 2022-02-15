Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 3.6%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 109,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,499,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after buying an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.