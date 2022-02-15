Hedget (HGET) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.83 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $222,311.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00004952 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00038352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105908 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

