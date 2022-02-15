HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.12

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and traded as high as $74.16. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

