HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.12

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and traded as high as $74.16. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)
