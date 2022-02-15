Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.47

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.47 and traded as low as $87.45. Heineken shares last traded at $87.45, with a volume of 1,130 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47.
Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HKHHF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.