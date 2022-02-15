Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.910 EPS.
Shares of HSIC stock traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. 10,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Henry Schein stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
