Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.910 EPS.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. 10,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.83.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Henry Schein stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

