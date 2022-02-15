Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,797,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 11.41% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $542,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $56.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

