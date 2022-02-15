Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 147,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRTG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 87,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,298. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

