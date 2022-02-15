Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. 5,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.