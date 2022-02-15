Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. 5,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSBI)
