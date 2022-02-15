Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Down 3.4%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.06 and last traded at $91.47. Approximately 24,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,208,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.73.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

