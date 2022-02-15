Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 291,752 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

