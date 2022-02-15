HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) Insider Acquires A$49,999.95 in Stock

HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) insider Joseph Constable purchased 151,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.95 ($35,714.25).

The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. HGL’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, and Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving and display solutions to brand owners and retailers.

