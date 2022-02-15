High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.77

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.77 and traded as high as C$14.15. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 8,419 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$469.97 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

