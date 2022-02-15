Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 4,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

