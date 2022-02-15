Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

SNLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 111,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,988. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter.

