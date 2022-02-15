Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HIMS opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $927.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 366,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

