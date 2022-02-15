Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.
HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.22.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.