HoDooi (HOD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.07089584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.36 or 0.99741981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

