Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.