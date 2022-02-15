Honest (HNST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $422,899.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $422,899.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.75 or 0.07138282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.47 or 1.00049510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

