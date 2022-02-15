Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HKHGF) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.
About Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF)
