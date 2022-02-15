Hord (HORD) 1-Day Volume Hits $844,483.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $844,483.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.97 or 0.07133789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,105.16 or 1.00140118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,702,395 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

