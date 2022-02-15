Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $101,207.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.77 or 0.07031072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.38 or 1.00040280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.