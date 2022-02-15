Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 96700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.25 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00.
About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)
Read More
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.