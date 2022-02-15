Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 96700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.25 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

