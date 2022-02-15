Howard W. Lutnick Buys 50,000 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 1,412,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,756. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

