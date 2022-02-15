Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

