Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEARCA RIET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,088. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09.

Get Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.