Hoya Capital Housing ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA HOMZ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. 230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,374. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18.

