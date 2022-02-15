Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Sells $213,952.76 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $185.27. 290,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,004. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,690,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

