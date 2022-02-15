Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.63 and traded as high as C$10.36. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 1,091,349 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

