Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Price Up 22%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) shares rose 22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 113,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 19,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

