Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,588 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 78,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.