Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1,578.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00283474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00096340 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004335 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars.

