Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $10.14 on Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $10.14 or 0.00022884 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $87.24 million and $748,384.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.64 or 0.07045035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.31 or 1.00107645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,585,188 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

