Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading 6.2% Higher

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.55. 1,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 652,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
