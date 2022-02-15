HyperDAO Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $93.30 million and approximately $790,337.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105891 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

