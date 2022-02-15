Hyve (HYVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $256,051.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.07089584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.36 or 0.99741981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.