I/O Coin (IOC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $364.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $364.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00245476 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005505 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000877 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,405,497 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.