IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.40 and traded as high as C$3.78. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 1,668,060 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 target price for the company. lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 532.86.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.