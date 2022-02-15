ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. 52,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,133. ICF International has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11.
In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
