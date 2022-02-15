ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. 52,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,133. ICF International has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

