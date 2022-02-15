ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.94 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $17.59 or 0.00039854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $73.94 million and $268,205.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.43 or 0.07049727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.81 or 0.99697313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,203,699 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

