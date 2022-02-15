IDEX Reaches Market Cap of $124.96 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $124.96 million and $43.43 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00106267 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,539,386 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

