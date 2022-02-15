IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $841.96 Million

Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post sales of $841.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $859.40 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $777.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $505.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.