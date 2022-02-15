iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia accounts for 0.7% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brigade Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of iHeartMedia worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,827. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.