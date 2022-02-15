iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.95% of iHeartMedia worth $33,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

IHRT opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

