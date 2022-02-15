IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374,221 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of IHS Markit worth $89,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

