Illuvium (ILV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.74 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $675.80 or 0.01534383 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $434.46 million and approximately $28.74 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.97 or 0.07133789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,105.16 or 1.00140118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.