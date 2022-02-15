ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 70.1% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $84,382.99 and $77,343.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,158,750 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

